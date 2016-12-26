Let’s see if we can pick the Grand Slam winners in the WTA for 2017. Preseason predictions are hardly contextual, and we are sure to see new ebbs and flows, but for now this writer will pick the following:

Australian Open: Serena Williams

French Open: Simona Halep

Wimbledon: Karolina Pliskova

U.S. Open: Madison Keys

A few thoughts on this. Serena will be healthy and motivated early, and she will pace herself for the majors. She’s a threat, if not the favorite, anywhere at any time. But she’s had more nagging injuries and the aura of invincibility is not the same. Getting the Australian Open and the No. 1 ranking will be a nice return, but the long summer could be taxing.

Halep is long overdue. She was runnerup at the 2014 French Open, but she’s also not going to deal with an in-form Maria Sharapova in June. If Serena is off and Garbine Muguruza still maddeningly inconsistent, Halep can finally swoop in under the radar and claim her first career major.

Pliskova’s giant serve makes her an instant contender on grass. She’s also grown tremendously in big matches and is capable of flattening the best players on tour. She’s ready for the big Wimbledon stage.

Keys is ascending as a top-10 player and is our biggest surprise pick of the year. A lot more growth is needed until September, but she will develop her sense for utilizing power and savvy and blossom in front of her home country’s crowd in New York.

Of course, as the year unfolds, these picks will all receive an entirely new context as each tournament approaches. No, not hedging at all.