As a result of the strong trading the company has raised its revenue guidance and said it expected to report a sales rise of between 43pc and 45pc for the year to February 28, compared to previous guidance of between 38pc and 42pc.

“Trading in the four months to December 31, 2016 has been strong across all regions,” said joint chief executives Mahmud Kamani and Ms Kane. “Our strategy offering great pricing, enticing promotions and an ever-broader range of the latest fashion continues to drive growth and enhance customer lifetime value.”

Ms Kane said that despite other fashion retailers, including Next, warning that they would have to raise prices to cover sterling costs Boohoo would be keeping its prices the same. “We are already at the value end of the market and offer something for everyone. We will keep our prices competitive and have the right product at the right price.”

The Manchester-based company, which makes 50pc of its products in the UK, sells dresses for as little as £8 to £45.

Honor Strachan, analyst at Verdict Retail said that “Boohoo’s focus on partywear made it a go-to destination over the Christmas trading period, while the backbone to its success is its clear understanding of the needs of its core shopper base, and strategy of keeping price points competitive and broadening its offer”.

“This has won it the loyalty of its customers and the acquisition of new consumers – impacting the likes of New Look, Primark and River Island,” Ms Strachan added.

Analysts at Shore Capital noted that Boohoo may have been affected by Next’s slowdown as its third-party sales had slowed down during the period, compared to the previous quarter. Next is one of the third-party platforms Boohoo sells through.