The US President-elect has publicly questioned American intelligence assessments that Russia was responsible for the hacking and has drawn flak from senior senators in his own party for praising Mr Putin.

“If you look at what the Russians have done in the western Balkans and on cyber-warfare, it is clear they are up to no good,” Mr Johnson said.

However, he said, it “would be folly further to demonise Russia or to push Russia into a corner.”

James Clapper, the US Director of National Intelligence, said Russia had tried to influence elections in “a couple dozen” countries in addition to the US.

At a Senate hearing on Tuesday, he and America’s other top intelligence chiefs all agreed that the Kremlin had never made a more direct effort to manipulate an American election than in 2016.