Boris Johnson has flown to New York for a meeting with some of Donald Trump’s most senior advisers ahead of a visit by Theresa May next month.

The Foreign Secretary became the most senior British politician to meet the President-elect’s team amid suggestions that he could be introduced to Mr Trump himself.

It is understood that he will travel to Trump towers and meet Steve Bannon, Mr Trump’s chief strategist, Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law and Michael Flynn, Mr Trump’s national security adviser.

He will tomorrow travel to Washington where he will meet the Congressional leaders Paul Ryan, Bob Corker and Mitch McConnell in DC tomorrow.