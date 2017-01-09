Barack Obama warned during the EU referendum campaign that Britain would be at the “back of the queue” for a trading agreement.

But Mr Johnson said: “Clearly, the Trump administration-to-be has a very exciting agenda of change. One thing that won’t change though is the closeness of the relationship between the US and the UK.

“We are the number two contributor to defence in Nato. We are America’s principal partner in working for global security and, of course, we are great campaigners for free trade.