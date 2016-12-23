Mr Davis has already said that he only wishes to use Chevening for official purposes and Dr Fox has played down his desire to use the residence.

Speaking at a fringe meeting at the Conservative Party conference, Dr Fox said: “My wife is quite keen that we have a little nosy in Chevening but I’m much less concerned about it. I have been to Chevening before, but I haven’t been [while] in this job, nor do I have any real intention to, for a number of reasons.”

One reason given was that “when your constituency is in North Somerset and you have one of the best vistas to look out on you don’t really need another country home”.