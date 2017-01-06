A survey published this week found that 40 per cent commuters thought that the industrial disruption meant their bosses had formed a “negative” view of them”, while one in 10 said that they had received a warning for “lateness or poor performance”.

Sir Nicholas Soames, the Conservative MP for Mid Sussex, said: “Most constituents are making heroic efforts to get into work, I have got constituents who haven’t said goodnight to heir children for months.

“I think it’s overdue but I’m very glad the Secretary of State has done it. This could go on for ages. It’s very inconvenient for businesses and employees. It’s a very very important point and I’m sure the employers will pay heed to what the Transport Secretary has said.”

On Sunday evening staff on the London Underground will begin 24 hours of industrial action over ticket office closures, which will close all underground stations in central London.