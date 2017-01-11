Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may be divorcing, but they’re presenting a united front when it comes to their upcoming court proceedings, releasing a joint statement outlining their agreement to keep the details confidential by using a private judge.

In a statement released on Monday night to The Associated Press, the first joint statement the couple has made since Jolie filed for divorce back in September, the former couple said:

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Jolie’s decision to file for divorce from Pitt, her husband of two years and partner of more than 12 years, sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood and made international headlines. At the time, Jolie’s attorney released a statement saying the actress filed the petition “for the health of the family.” The couple share six children together, and Jolie had initially sought full custody.

Pitt made a rare public appearance at the Golden Globe Awards this past weekend, where he introduced Best Drama winner “Moonlight,” which he produced.

[via: The Associated Press]