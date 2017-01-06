Bradley Cooper and his pregnant girlfriend Irina Shayk are celebrating their back-to-back birthdays together—their last as a duo.

The actor turned 42 that day, while the Russian Victoria’s Secret model turned 31 Friday. On Thursday, they celebrated with a slew of celebrity friends at their home in the posh Pacific Palisades coastal community near Los Angeles.

Guests included Alyssa Milano and husband David Bugliari, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and wife and Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson, Sienna Miller—Cooper’s co-star in Burnt and American Sniper, comedian Dave Chappelle, Jonah Hill—who appeared with Cooper in War Dogs, and Lady Gaga, who is starring with Cooper in his remake of A Star Is Born.