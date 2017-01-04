Mane’s absence is an obvious blow, particularly as Liverpool play both Manchester United and Chelsea in Premier League action before the end of January.

However, if you’re the optimistic type, one man’s (or should that be Mane’s) loss can be another man’s gain.

When the Senegalese player was sidelined for the league trip to Burnley back in August, Daniel Sturridge stepped in to take his place in the starting lineup.

Liverpool lost 2-0 at Turf Moor, and the England international has been on the periphery of the team since. That isn’t all down to selection, though, as a calf injury sidelined him for four league games.

Sturridge made an impact on his return; it was his shot that came off the post to allow Mane to tap in a dramatic winner in the Merseyside derby against Everton on December 19. He bagged his first Premier League goal of the season eight days later in the 4-1 triumph over Stoke City.

He started—and scored—in the 2-2 draw with Sunderland on Monday, albeit playing as the central forward in a 4-3-3 system.

Per WhoScored.com, Sturridge has made three appearances on the right wing this season. He has failed to contribute a goal or assist from that position, suggesting he’s more potent playing through the middle.

Jurgen Klopp, though, knows that both Roberto Firmino (11 appearances as the central forward) and Divock Origi (five appearances) suit his style, not necessarily with the ball but most certainly without it.

In October, Adam Bate of SkySports.com wrote: “Klopp places huge importance on winning the ball back high up the pitch. It’s fundamental to his philosophy of counter-pressing. Sturridge doesn’t do it well.”

That pressing philosophy goes for the entire team. The not-so-busy Sturridge is a luxury you can afford to pick for certain opposition but may not feature so often against your top-four rivals.

Sturridge should be worried about his chances of facing Manchester United at Old Trafford—Liverpool improved when he was replaced by Adam Lallana in the reverse fixture at Anfield earlier in the season.