Kamal Sharma, a foreign exchange strategist at Baml, said: “[We] believe that activation [of Article 50] will be the crystallisation of Brexit fears and the final leg lower in the pound.

“Providing the UK economy remains resilient, we see it recovering through the rest of the year as Brexit fatigue sets in, as a potential deal looks more ‘soft’ than ‘hard’.”

Baml expects sterling to rise to $1.29 by the end of the year, while Morgan Stanley believes sterling will climb to $1.26 against the dollar by the end of next year and $1.45 by the end of 2018.

Kathleen Brooks, an analyst at City Index, expects sterling to “rise from the ashes” in 2017 amid a “year of two halves”.

“While we expect further declines, potentially back to $1.18 in the first half of the year, we expect it to claw back losses in the second half of the year, and it could end 2017 at around $1.30 to $1.35,” she said.

However, analysts at Deutsche Bank said a “big inflation shock”, the start of the EU exit process and hostile negotiations as Europe focuses on keeping the single currency together would push the pound down to $1.06 against the dollar and “close to parity” with the euro if the single currency remains robust against the dollar.

Oliver Harvey, a currency strategist at the bank, said sterling could plunge to as low as €1.03 against the euro, which would be the lowest since the end of 2008.