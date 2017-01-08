Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds presented a poignant look at the love between mother and daughter. That mother and daughter just so happen to be Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, two of the biggest stars in the world.

Premiering just days after the deaths of Reynolds and Fisher, the HBO documentary was filmed over the course of 2014 and 2015 and ends with Reynolds receiving the 2015 SAG Awards Life Achievement award while in frail health. Bright Lights featured revealingly candid interviews with Fisher (was there anything else?) and Reynolds about their past and then-current relationship. You know Fisher was a quote machine, and so was Reynolds. Below are the most heartbreaking, hilarious and profound quotes the two spouted in the documentary.