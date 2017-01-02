World No. 7 Garbine Muguruza survived a big scare as she overcame local favourite Sam Stosur in the first round of the 2017 Brisbane International on Monday.

The Spanish fourth seed won 7-5, 6-7(2), 7-5 in two hours and 45 minutes against Brisbane-born Stosur, with eighth-seed Roberta Vinci coming through a similarly lengthy encounter in beating Kateryna Bondarenko.

In the men’s draw, Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund saw off Ernesto Escobedo to make it to the second round, eighth-seed David Ferrer beat Bernard Tomic in straight sets and Grigor Dimitrov got past Steve Johnson.

Here are all the results from Monday a roundup of the day’s action:

2017 Brisbane International: Monday’s Results Result Score Nicolas Mahut bt. Stephane Robert 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 (8) David Ferrer bt. Bernard Tomic 6-3, 7-5 Kyle Edmund bt. Ernesto Escobedo 7-6(4), 7-6(6) (7) Grigor Dimitrov bt. Steve Johnson 6-2, 6-3 Result Score (6) Elina Svitolina bt. Monica Puig 6-3, 6-3 Asia Muhammad bt. Donna Vekic 7-6(5), 6-1 (8) Roberta Vinci bt. Kateryna Bondarenko 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-6(5) (5) Svetlana Kuznetsova bt. Louisa Chirico 6-2, 6-4 (4) Garbine Muguruza bt. Samantha Stosur 7-5, 6-7(2), 7-5 Shuai Zhang bt. Laura Siegemund 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 Ashleigh Barty bt. Aleksandra Krunic 6-2, 6-2 ATP World Tour

Monday Recap

Stosur looked to be on the verge of causing an upset in Brisbane when she was 4-2 up against Muguruza in the deciding set in the Pat Rafter Arena.

The Australian had fought back impressively after going a set down and had the initiative in the third set, but French Open champion Muguruza upped her aggression to turn things around right at the death.

Stosur was disappointed but happy with her display, per the tournament’s Twitter feed:

#Stosur: “A loss is a loss… But I’m really pleased with the way that I fought and played out there.” #BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/1FLjCivPYh — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 2, 2017

Vinci had to battle through three tiebreaks to progress past Bondarenko to the second round.

The Italian was forced into a deciding set by her Ukrainian opponent and was points away from a defeat, but she managed to come through in the end.

Sixth-seed Elina Svitolina had a much easier time of it against Olympic champion Monica Puig, winning 6-3, 6-3.



SAEED KHAN/Getty Images



It was a similarly routine affair for Ferrer, who downed an out-of-sorts Tomic 6-3, 7-5 in under 90 minutes.

The Australian was some way from his best and looked lethargic at times during the clash, and Ferrer took advantage to seal his spot in the next round.

Edmund took the key points when they mattered as he also progressed in straight sets by winning two tiebreaks.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Mahut prevailed in an all-French affair against Stephane Robert after winning the deciding set 6-4.

And seventh-seed Dimitrov downed American Johnson in 75 minutes to set up a second-round match with Mahut.