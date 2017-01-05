World No. 1 Angelique Kerber was knocked out of the 2017 Brisbane International on Thursday as she was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 by Elina Svitolina in a fascinating quarter-final encounter in Australia.

There was no such trouble for defending champion and top seed Milos Raonic in the men’s draw as he eased past Argentinian Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

Rafael Nadal also won in straight sets on Thursday, dropping just two games against Germany’s Mischa Zverev, while women’s second-seed Dominika Cibulkova was downed 6-3, 7-5 in her quarter-final by World No. 41 Alize Cornet.

Here are the full results from the day’s action:

Brisbane International 2017: Thursday Results Men’s Singles Round 2 (5) Rafael Nadal bt. Mischa Zverev 6-1, 6-1 Round 2 (1) Milos Raonic bt. Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 Round 2 (7) Grigor Dimitrov bt. Nicolas Mahut 6-2, 6-4 Round 2 (4) Dominic Thiem bt. Sam Groth 7-6(5), 6-3 Women’s Singles Quarter-finals (6) Elina Svitolina bt. (1) Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 Quarter-finals (3) Karolina Pliskova bt. (8) Roberta Vinci 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 Quarter-finals (4) Garbine Muguruza bt. (5) Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 6-4 Quarter-finals Alize Cornet bt. (2) Dominika Cibulkova 6-3, 7-5 ATP World Tour

Thursday Recap

Kerber reached the final of the Brisbane event last season before going on to win the 2016 Australian Open.

However, it was clear from the off that Svitolina was to be no pushover as the Ukrainian won the opener 6-3 after breaking Kerber twice.

The German top seed levelled things up to force a decider and looked to be heading for victory when a break up in the third.

However, a brilliant finish from Svitolina saw her win the last three games of the match and upset the pre-tournament favourite, per the WTA:

She’s done it!@ElinaSvitolina advances to the #BrisbaneTennis Semifinals after ousting top seed Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-3! pic.twitter.com/ZupGt8BJlL — WTA (@WTA) January 5, 2017

The world No. 14 will now face Karolina Pliskova in the last four, with Cornet set to take on Garbine Muguruza in Friday’s other women’s semi.

The headline quarter-final in the men’s draw is undoubtedly Raonic’s clash with Nadal.



Both will be fresh having whistled through their second-round clashes on Thursday, with Canada’s Raonic winning in one hour and nine minutes and Nadal in just 55 minutes.

Nadal’s 6-1, 6-1 victory over Zverev was emphatic. The Spaniard lost a single game at the start of each set before powering to victory.

Raonic’s serve looked in excellent shape as he registered 12 aces against Schwartzman in nine service games, a significant weapon Nadal will have to blunt if he is to reach the last four.