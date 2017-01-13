Mr Trump has angrily rejected the information in the dossier as “fake” and the involvement of a former MI6 officer is unlikely to help Britain’s intelligence-sharing relationship with the US when he becomes president later this month.

Mr Steele, who friends say fears for his safety, has gone into hiding while the veracity of the claims made in his dossier, and his own reputation, continue to be fiercely debated.

Sir Tony Brenton, a former British ambassador to Russia, described the dossier as looking “pretty shaky”. He told Sky News: “For example, it claims that the Russians began to cultivate Donald Trump five years ago.

“If they did that they showed remarkable prescience because at the time he had nothing to do with American politics.”

It emerged that he was the MI6 case officer assigned to Alexander Litvinenko, the former FSB agent murdered in London with a radioactive substance.