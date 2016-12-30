Dr Fox said: “Recent major investments show how much the UK is valued as an innovative business-friendly country, and will continue to be as we leave the EU. But the benefits of foreign investment have much more impact for local communities across the UK, transforming local industry, creating jobs and tackling issues like housing and clean energy.

“Britain remains truly open for business, that’s why my department is supporting businesses in the UK and across the world to attract investment to boost our economy. Long-term business investments like these are a clear vote of confidence in the UK and our strong economy post-Brexit.”

Gerald Howarth, a eurosceptic MP, said: “Its fantastic news and a vote of in the United Kingdom’s reliance, its future and a complete snub to those who betrayed our country by selling us short under ‘Project Fear.'”