Nigel Evans, a Conservative member of the International Development select committee, called for the money to be spent on alleviating poverty.

He said: “British aid should be all about alleviating the misery millions of people around the world find themselves in.

“The fact that this money is doing nothing is incredibly worrying. This is colossal, it’s a mountain of taxpayers’ money. It calls into account the whole 0.7 per cent target. Our money could be doing good now instead of gathering cobwebs.”

A source close to Priti Patel, the International Development Secretary, said: “It’s better we spend the money when it’s needed than try and shove it out of the door.”

Dfid believes that the approach enables it to reduce corruption and ensure better value for money for the taxpayer.

A spokesman for Dfid said: “Whether its delivering essential supplies to millions of Syrians suffering from the harrowing conflict, saving Iraqi lives in the face of Daesh (Isil) brutality or helping the vulnerable in the wake of a natural disaster, Britain is a world leader in responding to the immediate needs of the world’s poorest people.

“To end extreme poverty forever we must also make long term investments so that developing countries can ultimately leave aid behind and stand on their own two feet.”