





“Guests,” say Tim Culkin and Austin Lynch, proprietors of this exceptional guesthouse “are like cushions. They arrive a bit pummeled but we try to send them off plumped up again.” They also leave delighted by the beauty of the small but sensational garden, which recently featured on Alan Tichmarsh’s Britain’s Best Gardens. In spring, many species of hellebore, snowdrop, aconite, crocus and narcissus carpet the ground and the garden’s all-important structure, including topiary holly and box, is plain to see. Inside the house, all is cosy, polished, welcoming. A gem.



