Official figures show that a record proportion of children were classed as obese by the time they left primary school last year, prompting health campaigners to warn of a “state of emergency” facing the nation.

In November, Dame Sally Davies, the chief medical officer said the threat to humanity is growing as great as that posed by Ebola, warning of a “dystopian future” ahead.

Latest data shows nearly one in five 10 to 11-year-olds is obese, while one in three is classed as overweight or obese.

Campaigners have urged the Government to introduce a ban on junk-food advertising aimed at children, and to clamp down on marketing promotions.

Many had expected such measures to be included in the Government childhood obesity strategy, which was published in August, but resisted such steps.

Dr Tedstone said the plan was “definitely” missing elements that PHE had wanted to see, but said many of the measures which are planned -including targets to reduce sugar levels in foods, and a sugar tax, were “really important.”

She said Britain had a “long way to go” to tackle its bulging waistlines, with poor diet now equal to smoking in terms of the health risk it poses across the population.

Today, two in three adults are overweight or obese and on current trends, at least half of adults will be obese by 2050.

“The average man in the UK is consuming at least 300 more calories a day more than they need. That’s a lot – that’s an extra meal,” Dr Tedstone said.

Women are typically consuming at least 200 more calories a day than they should, she added.

“On average diets in the UK for all age groups are really poor.

“We are not achieving dietary recommendations for almost anything,” she said.”Our saturated fat intakes are too high, our sugar intakes are vastly too high, our fibre intake is too low, our fruit and vegetable intake is too low and our salt intake – despite being considerably reduced in recent years – is still too high.”