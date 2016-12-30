Barking and Dagenham, in east London, was ranked second in the list of hotspots, with property values jumping 18.6 per cent to an average of £296,946 and prices in Dunstable leapt by 17.9 per cent to stand at £253,799.

Meanwhile an average house in Aberdeen lost just over £15,000 to sell for £203,425.

Martin Ellis, a housing economist at Halifax, said: “Most of the areas that have seen the biggest house price rises during 2016 are either within close commuting distance of the capital or in outer London.

“Demand in these areas has risen as substantial property price rises in central London over the last few years have caused increasing numbers of people to seek property in more affordable areas.

“A few towns have experienced price falls, with the biggest in Aberdeen.

“On the north east coast of Scotland, it is highly dependent on the North Sea oil and gas sector.

“The substantial fall in oil prices in the past couple of years has hit the industry hard with adverse impact on demand for homes in the area.

“Price declines elsewhere have been modest.”

Earlier, separate figures from Nationwide Building Society put average growth across the country this month at 4.5 per cent, equalling the rate recorded a year ago.