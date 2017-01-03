Home Middle East Britain's most lucrative speed camera raises as much money as a 'medium-sized... Middle East Britain's most lucrative speed camera raises as much money as a 'medium-sized business' By Susan B - Jan 3, 2017 4 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Britain's most lucrative speed camera raises as much money as a 'medium-sized business' Source link RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Middle East Mein Kampf, Adolf Hitler's Third Reich 'blueprint', a bestseller in Germany again Middle East Chinese state newspaper mocked for sharing New Year's puzzle full of obscenities Middle East Pram racer dies in hospital after being thrown from mock Spitfire LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement -Recent Posts Mike Phelan, Hull City Part Ways: Latest Comments and Reaction Soccer Susan B - Jan 3, 2017 0 Ford to charge electric cars wirelessly Technology Susan B - Jan 3, 2017 0 McDonald's opens a stones throw from Vatican, outraging some locals Politics Susan B - Jan 3, 2017 0 Ben Affleck May Not Direct 'The Batman' Solo Movie After All Movies Susan B - Jan 3, 2017 0