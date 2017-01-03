And Leave.EU, a pro-Brexit campaign group, said: “Pessimist Rogers – who warned Brexit would take 10 years – is to leave his post as UK Ambassador to the EU. Good – time for some optimism!”

Leave.EU chairman Arron Banks said: “This is a man who claimed it could take up to 10 years to agree a Brexit deal – he is far too much of a pessimist and yet another of the Establishment’s pro-EU Old Guard.

“He has at least done the honourable thing in resigning.

“It’s time now for someone who is optimistic about the future that lies ahead for Brexit Britain. Enough talk, we need to get on with getting out.

“If the British Ambassador to the US (a dripping wet EU Fanatic), Sir Kim could resign as well, we might start to make some progress there too!”