Sixty three per cent said they expected to hire more staff over the coming year, while just 10pc expected their workforce to shrink, down from 20pc in 2016.

Britain also punches above its weight in terms of its global business standing, according to PwC, which said the UK was the fourth most important country for world growth, behind the US, China and Germany.

This is up from seventh place in 2011.

CEOs in the top three global growth engines US, China, Germany were among the most enthusiastic about investing in the UK, it added.

However, UK bosses were less optimistic about the global outlook, with only 17pc expecting global growth to improve this year, down from 30pc in 2016.

Exchange rate volatility, and the Brexit vote’s impact on the pound was cited as a top concern among UK chief executives, while worries about the future of the eurozone were much higher in the UK than overseas.

Skills shortages, particularly in areas such as IT and technology, were also highlighted as a concern among UK bosses.