Last year judges in the US approved a £12 billion settlement for compensation for drivers there, with each set to receive up to £8,000.

However, in the UK VW has not yet offered any compensation to drivers.

The legal case is being headed by Harcus Sinclair UK on behalf of a consortium of firms.

Damon Parker, head of litigation at Harcus Sinclair, told the Daily Mail drivers felt they had “no choice but to take legal action”.

“The group action aims to ensure that, if VW is found to have misled consumers about the environmental damage caused by their cars, they are penalised accordingly so as to discourage this sort of behaviour from happening again,” he said.