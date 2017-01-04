She said she has spoken “very directly” to the Home Office and that there would be “announcements in due course”.

Ms Leadsom said EU rules that require farmers to grow three different crops each year should be abandoned after Brexit, allowing 40,000 farmers to grow the crops they want.

She added that dealing with “red tape” and farm inspections is estimated to cost £5 million a year to the industry and takes up 300,000 hours.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs claims that after Brexit 40,000 farmers will be free to grow the foods people want, potentially adding millions of pounds to the economy.