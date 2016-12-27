A British man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head during an attempted robbery at his expat parents’ restaurant in Antigua.

Christopher Tester was critically injured in a struggle with a masked and hooded gunman, who tried to rob the family’s beachside business on Christmas Day.

The 37-year-old, from Torquay, Devon, is in an induced coma in hospital after being gunned down during a three-week holiday to the Caribbean island.

Friends have launched an appeal to raise £90,000 to fly Mr Tester back to Britain for treatment. The online drive had generated more than £22,000 by Tuesday morning.

Mr Tester, who works for luxury boat firm Birchell Marine, was visiting his parents on Antigua over Christmas.

Tony and Jill Tester run The Boxer Shack restaurant and are described as well-loved members of the expatriate community.

On a trip Antigua last December, Mr Tester posted a picture on Facebook of him holding a fish he had caught while wearing a T-shirt bearing the logo of his parents’ business.

The caption read: “First fish of the holiday. Since he was barely a fish fingers’ worth, he was returned safely.”