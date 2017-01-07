The image, known as “Our Lady Who Brings Down Walls”, is the work of Ian Knowles, a 54-year-old British artist who lives in Bethlehem and is trying to revive the Christian art form of iconography in the place of Jesus’s birth.

Creating the image of Mary meant climbing a ladder and surreptitiously painting just a hundred yards from heavily armed Israeli troops, something the affable Mr Knowles was at first reluctant to do.

“I’m a bit of a coward really and I don’t like causing trouble unnecessarily and the wall always seemed a bit of a no-go area,” he explained bashfully.

But after some urging from local nuns, who pray each week for the wall to come down, Mr Knowles went ahead. “You never say no to a mother superior, it’s just one of the golden rules as a Catholic.”

In the charged context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict the work became a media sensation but most of Mr Knowles’s work in the occupied West Bank is much quieter. Since 2010 he has run the Bethlehem Icon Centre, a school and workshop where students can learn the 6th century art of iconography.