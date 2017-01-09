A spokesman added: “In these increasingly violent times the arming of the British police service is a legitimate matter for debate.

“Policing by consent is a mainstay of keeping the peace in the UK, so ultimately it is for the public and our elected representatives to decide what sort of policing they want.”

Previous research has suggested the majority of police are opposed to any change in approach, but surveys of members of the public have proved less conclusive.

A poll in the wake of the November 2015 Paris attacks, which claimed 130 victims, found that 58 per cent of people believed British officers should be armed on patrol.

For more than two years the official threat level for international terrorism in the UK has stood at severe, meaning an attack is “highly likely”.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said the survey is not being carried out on behalf of, or in partnership with, the force.

They said: “The position of the Met and the Commissioner is clear – we are proud to maintain the tradition that police in this country are not routinely armed. The routine arming of the Metropolitan Police is not supported.

“About 92 per cent of the service is unarmed and armed policing is delivered by highly-trained specialist units. There is no plan to seek to change this.”