He admitted causing criminal damage and, at court on Friday, was given a 12-month community service order and 40 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £3,000 in compensation.

Harvey, a member of Bowmoor Sailing Club, has had a successful sailing career and is believed to have competed in a number of races including the Solo National Championships, where he placed 4th, as well as European and World qualifiers.

His defence lawyer, Paul Cantrill, told the court he has also previously come first in the Laser championships, where entrants compete in small sailing dinghies. He is believed to have been placed in the top 10 at the championships on a number of occasions.

The court in Swindon, Wiltshire, heard that Harvey fell into depression after he and Miss Goodwin-Simpson, a fellow sailor, broke up at the same time as he lost work as a sailing instructor.

Keith Ballinger, prosecuting, said that Harvey continually contacted her via text message and email after the split, but she rejected his advances and struck up a relationship with Mr Reay, who describes himself as an architect on social media.

On December 4, after spotting a picture of the lovers on the internet, Harvey was seen by police walking down the dead-end street where the couple lived.