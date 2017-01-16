L/Cpl Brynin, 22, who was born in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, was shot dead on an operation in central Helmand Province on October 15 2013.

He was part of a troop carrying out intelligence work on the Taliban in the area of Kakaran, north east of Lashkar Gah. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, L/Cpl Brynin, known as Jay, died at the scene.

At the resumed inquest in Arundel, West Sussex senior coroner Schofield said Lance Corporal of Horse Mark Kelly will not be charged by the service authorities over his death due to “insufficient evidence of a homicide offence”.

Relatives of L/Cpl Brynin were informed of the decision on November 30 last year, Ms Schofield added.