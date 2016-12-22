The authorities retained the child’s British passport – the only one she possesses – meaning that Gabriella is trapped inside Iran.

Mr Ratcliffe said the recent ultimatum appeared to be a response to criticism that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been separated from her child.

“There is a law in Iran that is that a mother prisoner with a child under the age of six must be with the child. They are coming under internal pressure for breaking their own laws,” said Mr Ratcliffe.

So far she has been allowed just one hour-long visit with her daughter per week. Those visits have also occasionally been blocked, even though all prisoners are allowed one family visit a week under Iranian law, Mr Ratcliffe said.

Mr Ratcliffe says his wife’s physical and mental health has suffered severely since her sentencing, and has expressed alarm since a hunger strike in November. In October, she wrote a suicide letter.

The Revolutionary Guard has accused her of attempting to orchestrate a “soft overthrow” of the Islamic republic. Her husband says those allegations are untrue.

Amnesty International, which considers Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe a prisoner of conscience, said Iran had been “playing politics” with her case.

Kathy Voss, Amnesty International UK’s Individuals At Risk Campaign Manager, said: “The Iranian authorities should release Nazanin and end this cruel charade of justice immediately. Meanwhile up until she’s released, Nazanin should be allowed extended contact with her daughter.”