Well hello, Britney Spears!
The pop sensation and Sam Asghari continued to fuel romance rumors over the weekend, this time with a cozy snapshot of the pair shared to Instagram on Sunday. The possible couple appear to have been cuddling in bed when they decided to play around with a few Snapchat filters, proving they have some major puppy love for one another.
Spears didn’t caption the photo, but there’s really no caption needed when you’re as hot a duo as these two.
Brit-Brit and the hunky model were first linked romantically back in November when a since-deleted photo of the two surfaced on Asghari’s Instagram. The two seemingly met on the set of Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video, and the rest, as they say, was history!
Despite never actually confirming their relationship, Britney and Sam have not shied away from sharing bits and pieces of what’s going down behind closed doors on social media.
They spent Christmas together and also celebrated the start of 2017 in each other’s company. Us Weekly recently reported that Spears brought Asghari to a friend’s birthday bash in Beverly Hills last week, where the two showed off a little PDA.
At the start of their rumored coupling, a source told E! News, “They went on a few dates. It’s not as big as people think it is, but you never know. Who knows what will happen in the New Year?”
Looks like they’re off to a great start!