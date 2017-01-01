Britain needed to come together, she said: “As the fantastic MP Jo Cox, who was so tragically taken from us last year, put it: ‘We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us’.”

The Prime Minister said the UK was positioned to seize the “great opportunities” ahead in 2017 as the country formally starts the process of leaving the EU.

She said: “We have made a momentous decision and set ourselves on a new direction. And if 2016 was the year you voted for that change, this is the year we start to make it happen.

“I know that the referendum last June was divisive at times. I know, of course, that not everyone shared the same point of view, or voted in the same way.

“But I know too that, as we face the opportunities ahead of us, our shared interests and ambitions can bring us together.”

Mrs May wanted to see a Britain in which “we are no longer the 52 per cent who voted Leave and the 48 per cent who voted Remain, but one great union of people and nations with a proud history and a bright future.

“So, when I sit around the negotiating table in Europe this year, it will be with that in mind – the knowledge that I am there to get the right deal – not just for those who voted to Leave – but for every single person in this country.”