Spending on holidays and going out boomed last year as British consumers chose to splash their cash on entertainment over refreshing their wardrobes.

Consumer spending grew by 3.6pc between January and November compared with a year ago, according to Barclaycard.

While this is slightly down on last year’s growth of 3.9pc, Barclaycard, which processes nearly half of all UK credit and debit transactions, said spending on the “experience economy”, including trips to the cinema, restaurants and theatre, saw robust growth throughout the year.

It noted that households returned to “business-as-usual” following the UK’s decision to leave the EU, with the referendum result having “no short-term impact on household finances”.