NEW YORK, Jan. 16 (UPI) — Some of Broadway’s brightest stars are preparing to headline a show Friday called Concert for America.

The event will take place the same day Republican Donald Trump is sworn in as President of the United States in Washington, D.C.

Confirmed to perform in New York are Betty Buckley, Andrea Martin, Stephanie Mills, Jessie Mueller, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Rosie O’Donnell, Kelli O’Hara, Billy Porter and Chita Rivera.

The show is to take place at The Town Hall in Manhattan and will be streamed on Facebook Live. Its website described the event as “a star-studded benefit concert highlighting the diversity and hope that is America at its best.”

Donations will be “evenly split” among Planned Parenthood, NAACP, Sierra Club Foundation, Southern Poverty Law Center and National Immigration Law Center, the website noted.