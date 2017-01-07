As is tradition when a celebrated actor or actress from the stage passes away, the theaters of Broadway will dim their lights on Friday night in tribute to the late Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

Marquees of the theaters along the famous New York City street will be dimmed for one minute beginning at 7:45 p.m. EST on Friday in memory of the mother-daughter duo, who died last week within one day of each other. Fisher, 60, suffered a heart attack on December 23 and passed away on December 27, and Reynolds, 84, had a stroke on December 28, and passed away later that day.

While both women are perhaps best known for their formidable careers in Hollywood, starring in iconic flicks including “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Star Wars,” they also made their mark on the Great White Way. They made their Broadway debuts alongside each other in a 1973 revival of “Irene,” for which Reynolds was nominated for a Tony.

Reynolds went on to star in “Woman of the Year” and the musical revue “Debbie,” and also appeared in the U.S. tours of “Annie Get Your Gun” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.” Fisher appeared in “Agnes Of God” and “Censored Scenes From King Kong,” and later wrote and starred in a one-woman show, “Wishful Drinking,” which later became a bestselling book and an HBO documentary.

The Broadway tribute is just the latest public display of mourning for pair, with “Star Wars” fans coming together to hold lightsaber vigils for Fisher, and a large public memorial featuring stars like Meryl Streep planned for the mother and daughter sometime in the near future.

[via: Deadline]