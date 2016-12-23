DUISBERG, Germany, Dec. 23 (UPI) — Two brothers were arrested Friday morning by German police on suspicion they were planning a terror attack on a mall, five days after 12 were killed when a truck plowed a Christmas market by men sympathetic to the Islamic State.

German police arrested the men in Duisburg on information from intelligence services that they were going to attack a shopping center near the Dutch border in Oberhausen, though police said they were not sure how far along the brothers were in planning the attack.

The brothers, 28 and 31, were planning to attack the CentrO shopping mall, which claims to be the biggest mall in Europe.

Police did not release the brothers names or any additional information, other than to say the duo is being questioned by officials.

Germany is still on edge just five days after a man drove a truck into a Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring dozens. Police arrested a suspect quickly after the attack, however released them, identifying Anis Amri as the prime suspect in the attack.

Amri, whose wallet and fingerprints were found in the truck, was ordered to be deported from Germany in June on suspicion of terrorism but granted “toleration” status and permitted to stay in the country.