The United States men’s national soccer team will meet for its first January camp since the firing of Jurgen Klinsmann, and new manager Bruce Arena has invited 32 players, the team’s official website announced Thursday.

The roster for the camp, which begins Jan. 10, features 32 players, all from MLS:

U.S. January Camp Roster Player Club David Bingham San Jose Earthquakes Stefan Frei Seattle Sounders FC Bill Hamid D.C. United Nick Rimando Real Salt Lake Luis Robles New York Red Bulls DaMarcus Beasley Unattached Steve Birnbaum D.C. United Brad Evans Seattle Sounders FC Greg Garza Atlanta United FC Matt Hedges FC Dallas Taylor Kemp D.C. United Chad Marshall Seattle Sounders FC Keegan Rosenberry Philadelphia Union Walker Zimmerman FC Dallas Graham Zusi Sporting Kansas City Kellyn Acosta FC Dallas Alejandro Bedoya Philadelphia Union Michael Bradley Toronto FC Benny Feilhaber Sporting Kansas City Jermaine Jones Unattached Sacha Kljestan New York Red Bulls Sebastian Lletget LA Galaxy Kekuta Manneh Vancouver Whitecaps FC Dax McCarty New York Red Bulls Darlington Nagbe Portland Timbers Chris Pontius Philadelphia Union Will Trapp Columbus Crew SC Juan Agudelo New England Revolution Jozy Altidore Toronto FC Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC Chris Wondolowski San Jose Earthquakes Gyasi Zardes LA Galaxy USSoccer.com

Since the camp does not fall within an officially recognized international break, notable stars who play in Europe, such as Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic, are not included on the roster.

However, the biggest story is the addition of veterans who have experience playing under Arena. DaMarcus Beasley, 34, and Chad Marshall, 32, are especially notable. Dax McCarty, 29, who hasn’t been capped since 2011, is also set to participate.

McCarty likely didn’t expect an invite, as the start of camp interferes with his wedding:

Honored to get the chance to represent the #USMNT again. A callup and a wedding? 2017 off to a good start! Appreciate all the well wishes 👍🏻 — Dax McCarty (@DaxMcCarty11) January 5, 2017

Special thanks to Bruce for letting me come to camp late. Extremely special thanks to @JenZyski for letting me leave day after our wedding 😂 — Dax McCarty (@DaxMcCarty11) January 5, 2017

The camp roster features a few players for whom fans have been calling to get a chance with the team, including Benny Feilhaber and Darlington Nagbe. Young players such as Sebastian Lletget, 24, and Kekuta Manneh, 22, will also get their first taste of senior team experience.

On the other hand, Chris Wondolowski is set to make another appearance, much to the dismay of many fans.

Doug McIntyre of ESPN FC noted an interesting omission, however:

No shock that Chris Wondolowski is on Arena’s first #usmnt roster. One minor surprise, sort of, is no Dempsey after Arena said he’d be in. — Doug McIntyre (@DougMacESPN) January 5, 2017

Clint Dempsey will apparently not be involved after missing time with a heart condition.

Arena, who took over for Klinsmann in November, coached the national team from 1998 to 2006. The USMNT’s first match under new leadership will be a friendly against Serbia on Jan. 29, followed by a match against Jamaica on Feb. 3.