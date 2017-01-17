“We are most grateful to these rock legends and look forward to many more years of emulating and performing the Forever Music, of Bruce Springsteen”.

Last week, the band defended their performance, saying it was just part of a contract they wanted to honour, and that they were a “non-political band”.

However, Bruce Springsteen fans stated they didn’t think the rock legend would want his music performed at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Mr Springsteen has been open about his dislike for Trump, calling him “a flagrant, toxic narcissist”.

He told Rolling Stone: “Well, you know, the republic is under siege by a moron, basically. The whole thing is tragic. Without overstating it, it’s a tragedy for our democracy.

“The ideas he’s moving to the mainstream are all very dangerous ideas – white nationalism and the alt-right movement.”