Put Bryan Cranston and James Franco down on the list of unlikely but solid celebrity bromances.

The two actors’ second film together — “Why Him?” — hit theaters earlier in December, and there’s another on the way: “The Masterpiece.” All of these joint projects are no coincidence. They became friends after being cast in “Why Him?”, making Franco want to do more with his co-star, he revealed during an interview with the South China Morning Post.

“I asked Bryan to play Sheriff in ‘In Dubious Battle,’ and then I directed ‘The Masterpiece’ and he did that too,” Franco said. “I asked if he would play himself.”

Intriguingly, this isn’t a straight-up cameo. In “The Masterpiece,” Cranston will play “a version of himself from the early 2000s.”

“It’s Bryan Cranston from ‘Malcom in the Middle,'” Franco said.

That should definitely add to an already interesting story. The biopic centers on the making of “The Room,” a cult film by Tommy Wiseau. Franco stars in the film, along with his brother Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, and Alison Brie, among others.

