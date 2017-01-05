Screaming Eagle’s manager Armand de Maigret told Les Echos newspaper that Mr Kroenke’s first purchase of a foreign vineyard was the “product of love at first sight”.

Most of the grand cru wines produced on Bonneau du Martray’s 11-hectare (27-acre) site are destined for export, served in expensive restaurants around the world. It produces only two: a red Corton and, in greater quantities, the famed Corton-Charlemagne white. Since 2013, all the wine is biodynamic.

Burgundy wine makers are notoriously protective of their small plots of coveted vineyards. Feathers were ruffled in 2012 when Chinese gambling tycoon Louis Ng Chi Sing outbid local vintners to pay €8 million for Chateau de Gevrey-Chambertin – a 12th century listed building and two-hectare vineyard.

“But here it was a shock to everyone. The domain wasn’t for sale, so they must have tried their luck. It suggests that anything is for sale at the right price,” said wine merchant Gael Chauvin.

“We’re talking about dozens of millions or even hundreds of millions of euros. When you see that two years ago, the Clos des Lambrays an 8-hectare domain of grands crus, was sold to Bernard Arnaud, France’s richest man, for €101 million, you can get an idea,” he said.