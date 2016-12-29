In contrast to businesses, Britain’s consumers kept on borrowing heavily and spending more last month.

Shoppers added another £879m to their credit card debts in November, taking the total pile up to a new record high of £63.1bn, the BBA said.

Overall consumer borrowing increased by 6.4pc compared with November 2015 – slightly slower than the 7.2pc annual jump recorded in October, but still one of the fastest rates of growth seen since 2006.

Overdraft and personal loan borrowing rose by 6.8pc, oustripping the 6pc increase in credit card lending.

Rising wages and stable prices have helped boost households’ confidence. Economists expect inflation to pick up next year, however, as the weak pound pushes up import prices, putting a dent in consumer spending power.

At the same time, the recovery in the mortgage market stalled, with banks giving out 40,700 mortgages in November, down a touch on the 40,800 in October, disappointing expectations of an increase.