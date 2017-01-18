However, the business rates system was rated the most unattractive factor to investing in the UK with respondents saying that the fixed property tax prevented them from entering the country.

If all of the 130 retailers polled did choose the UK, they would generate over 75,000 new jobs, £11.9bn in rent and contribute £6.7bn a year in rates and income taxes, the research suggests.

Revo and Intu are meeting with MPs today at the House of Commons to urge the Government to proactively promote the UK to international retailers and address their concerns on planning and rates.

The retail sector employs 2.9m in the UK and while the country’s corporation tax has been cut to make it more attractive, the business rates bill keeps rising.

“Companies have to pay this fixed cost before they bring in any sales, whereas corporation tax is only charged if a company turns a profit,” said David Fischel, Intu chief executive.

“There is a danger that the Government takes the retail sector for granted and we employ more people than Nissan does in Sunderland. There is a perception that a retail job is inferior to a manufacturing job, but a job is a job.”

He also stressed how the sector provided entry level jobs as well as increasingly creating skilled jobs for those with digital and online experience.