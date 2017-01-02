A spokesman for BT said: “We are extremely disappointed by the new rateable values, which are clearly excessive. It is highly likely that an increase of this size would lead to higher prices for consumers and businesses.”

In London, some small businesses face huge increases, including one public house in Holborn whose rates are to increase by £60,000, which will result in the price of drinks going up.

Sue Terpilowski, the chairman of London policy at the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “Many of our members are facing huge upcoming hikes in London in the next five years.

“Some predict 100 per cent increases, which will lead to small firms closing, putting up prices or letting staff go.

“Small Business Rate Relief can’t help the vast majority of small firms in the capital, so we are calling for extra help.”