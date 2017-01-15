Odeon, the nation’s biggest cinema chain, said it would put on extra screenings and urged customers to book in advance.

A spokesman said: “We are seeing huge demand for La La Land this weekend, and as the word of mouth for this wonderful film grows we expect that to continue. We are laying on extra shows so do have tickets available, but still recommend our guests book in advance, which they can do at no extra charge.”

Lionsgate said that La La Land, which features Emma Stone as an aspiring actress, had sold more than three times the number of tickets as any other film in Britain this weekend.