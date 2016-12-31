Home Middle East California theme park visitors stranded at 125ft for hours on ride abseiled... Middle East California theme park visitors stranded at 125ft for hours on ride abseiled to safety By Susan B - Dec 31, 2016 5 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter California theme park visitors stranded at 125ft for hours on ride abseiled to safety Source link RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Middle East Double suicide bombing in Baghdad market kills 27 Middle East New Year honours 'reward failure' as civil servants behind Whitehall fiascos are given awards Middle East Islamist terrorism is the biggest test facing Germany warns Angela Merkel LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement -Recent Posts Queen may be too ill to attend church on New Year's Day, with decision... Susan B - Dec 31, 2016 0 Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alex Sandro, Lucas Hernandez Soccer Susan B - Dec 31, 2016 0 French win 'right to disconnect' from out-of-hours work emails Politics Susan B - Dec 31, 2016 0 Drew Barrymore, 'This Is Us' Stars, More Named 2017 Golden Globes Presenters Movies Susan B - Dec 31, 2016 0