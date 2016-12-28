A number of former Number 10 staff were also given a place in the House of Lords including Gabrielle Bertin, Liz Sugg, Camilla Cavendish and Laura Wyld.

In a recent letter about reforms, Lord Bew’s committee warned that the row had create “a sense that peerages can be handed out as rewards to political allies or party donors, that party donations carry influence, and that such patronage is a mechanism for giving political favours that intensifies mistrust of politics and politicians”.

The committee said there was “clear public concern” over what is motivating large party donors to give money and warned there was a risk the reputation of the Lords being “tarnished”.

Tory peers have now called for all politically appointed peers to be put through the same grilling as crossbenches, who remain politically neutral.

That would mean special advisers and donors nominated for peerages in the future attending two interviews by a panel of four experts on the Lords Appointments Commission.

It could also mean them being forced to prove they have a “record of significant achievement”, are “willing to commit” enough time to the Lords to be effective and have “some understanding” of the constitution.