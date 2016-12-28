BURNABY, British Columbia, Dec. 28 (UPI) — A Canadian university’s swim team proved that practice goes on despite the weather by donning their skimpy swimsuits and going for a “swim” in the snow.

Simon Fraser University swimmer Rolando Hernandez posted a video to YouTube showing the Burnaby, British Columbia, team running out onto a snow-covered field in their swimsuits to practice their strokes in the snow.

“Pool froze but still gotta swim,” Hernandez wrote.

The swimmers show off a variety of strokes — some of which prove more effective in the snow than others.

“It didn’t feel that bad at first because it was fun and a thrill,” Hernandez told CBC News. “But then it got really cold.”