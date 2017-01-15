“It is increasingly clear that no part of the system and no patient is immune from the pressure the NHS is experiencing.”

Conservative MP Dr Sarah Wollaston, chairwoman of the health select committee, accused the Government of “pretty dismal stuff” by “scapegoating” GPs for the pressures, after the Prime Minister expressed frustration at surgeries’ opening hours.

Among the issues, Dr Wollaston blamed a “financial squeeze” during the last parliament while demand increased.

“Public & NHS staff deserved better than scapegoating, smoke & mirrors. Needs to start with honest discussion of the background pressures,” the MP for Totnes tweeted.

The latest comments come after more than four in 10 hospitals in England declared a major alert in the first week of 2017 and the Red Cross said the NHS is in the middle of a “humanitarian crisis”.