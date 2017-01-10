It was a frustrating night for the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Both Carmelo Anthony and Kyle O’Quinn were ejected for separate incidents during New York’s 110-96 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The team was also playing without Derrick Rose, who was absent for an unknown reason, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Anthony picked up consecutive technical fouls in the third quarter to earn his ejection, as Steve Popper of NorthJersey.com described:

Carmelo Anthony just got tossed for two technical fouls after getting no call on his shot attempt. Everyone MIA. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) January 10, 2017

The All-Star had 18 points and six rebounds in 26 minutes before coming out of the game, though the Knicks had a minus-16 point differential while he was on the court.

This is the third ejection of the season for Anthony, who didn’t have more than one in a single season coming into 2016-17. The two technicals brought his yearly total to seven.

O’Quinn was removed after committing a flagrant-2 foul on Anthony Davis.

Davis continued impressive season with 40 points in the win before exiting with a hip injury.

Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck described the rough night for the Knicks:

Knicks summary:

Derrick Rose: M.I.A.

Carmelo Anthony: ejected

Kyle O’Quinn: ejected

Deficit: 24 points — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) January 10, 2017

New York came into the day with a 17-20 record, including losses in seven of its previous eight games. However, the team had been solid at home, with an 11-7 record at Madison Square Garden. Facing a weak opponent like the Pelicans, who entered the game with a 14-24 record on the season, should have given the squad plenty of confidence heading into Monday.

Unfortunately, this has been a nightmare scenario for head coach Jeff Hornacek and his players.